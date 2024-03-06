A former Las Vegas stripper who partied with Prince Harry during his infamous Sin City romp in 2012 has threatened to release nude photos taken of the royal after being left out of his 2023 memoir, Spare.

“These pictures have never been seen by the public,” Carrie Reichert, who goes by the name Carrie Royale, told The U.S. Sun on Tuesday, March 5. “I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff.”

“I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them,” she continued.

Carrie, 52, said she partied with Prince Harry, 39, and his pals at a pool during an afternoon in August 2012 before he invited her and some other guests up to his suite at the Wynn Hotel. Photographs later leaked of the Duke of Sussex naked and covering his privates with his hands after apparently losing a game of strip billiards.

At the time, Harry was 27 and spent a week in Las Vegas partying with pals.

As for why Carrie held onto the photos for all these years before wanting to go public, she claimed him not mentioning her or their wild night in his 2023 memoir, Spare, was the reason.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot,” she told the publication, adding, “I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean … wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.”

“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated, but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely,” Carrie continued. She claimed to have kissed Harry in a “drunken fumble” and planned to dish about their encounter in greater detail. “I will be posting a lot more than what the public knows,” she promised.

Courtesy of Carrie Royale/Instagram

Carrie claimed she was invited up to the suite not knowing it was Harry’s party and that when she arrived, there were already naked strippers present. She took pictures on her phone, saying, “I just got lucky. I don’t think he knows who I was or what I did.”

Ever since Carrie made her threats, the link to her OnlyFans page has been disabled. She shared an Instagram photo of The Sun’s cover story about her threats to release Harry’s nude photos along with a link to her account on Wednesday, March 6, but her carrieroyale.vip OnlyFans page now reads, “Sorry, this page is not available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Harry left his wild days behind him after he began dating former Suits actress Meghan Markle in 2016. The couple married on May 19, 2018, in a lavish royal wedding. They stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, where they are raising their son, Prince Archie, and ​their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Carrie lamented how the duke has changed since their encounter.

“Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go? I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure,” Carrie told the outlet, adding, “I think he is a bit of a puss who has shown the opposite side of what he used to be.”