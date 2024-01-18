Royal watchers were shocked when actor Rob McElhenney posted a pic with his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar Glenn Howerton and none other than Prince Harry. The trio were having fun at a September soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles at FC BMO Stadium, a bar visible behind them. Now a source exclusively tells In Touch the night out wasn’t an isolated incident for the 39-year-old, who left his native England — and royal duties — in 2020. “He’s been having a lot more fun in L.A. than people realize,” says the insider. “He’s just been smart about keeping it under the radar.”

For the fifth in line to the British throne, that means traveling in SUVs with blacked-out windows, a hefty security team and only hanging out in private clubs. “He doesn’t want to be photographed and gossiped about,” notes the insider. “The fact that he hasn’t been seen is proof he’s doing it right.”

The world-famous party boy — once photographed playing pool in the nude in Las Vegas — is mostly reformed, adds the insider, but still relishes his nights out. “It’s good for his morale. He likes to socialize and see his friends and enjoy a beer or two while he’s at it.” Or three. The insider says the dad of two is tired of the impression many have of him since he and his American-born wife, Meghan Markle, left the royals. “He hates this whole ‘poor Harry’ narrative,” says the insider. “It really irritates him that people think he’s some henpecked sap under his wife’s thumb.” That said, the source adds that the former Suits star, 42, isn’t thrilled with his nightlife. “She’d rather he stayed at home,” dishes the insider. “The last thing their camp wants is for Harry to get his bad-boy rep back. That would be bad for their brand.”