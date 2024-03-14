Prince Harry to Virtually Attend Diana Ceremony After William

Prince Harry and Prince William are both set to attend the Diana Legacy Award ceremony honoring their late mother Princess Diana on Thursday, March 14, but the brothers won’t actually interact with one another as Harry is set to make a virtual appearance after his brother leaves.​

William, 41, who plans to attend in person sans wife Princess Kate Middleton, will “hear about the recipients’ work, make a short speech and present Legacy Awards to this year’s winners,” according to a palace representative who spoke to The Times on Wednesday, March 13.

Harry, 39, will make his appearance after his older brother departs.

“He is scheduled to speak with the award recipients, virtually, on the evening of the awards to celebrate their accomplishments,” a spokesperson for the ceremony told The Telegraph on Wednesday, March 13.

This isn’t the first time the brothers have attended the Diana Legacy Award ceremony, which is held every two years. The princes have previously put their differences aside to honor their mother, including when they unveiled her commemorative statue in July 2021, but 2024 is seeing a different level of their feud play out.

The relationship between Harry and William ​has been tense since Harry relinquished his royal duties in 2020 and he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to move from the United Kingdom to ​Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ​. Since then, the royal family has ​not only endured the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but has faced some medical hardships with King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s abdominal surgery. However, ​ any signs of the siblings restoring their relationship have gone amiss. ​

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

After Buckingham Palace revealed Charles’ diagnosis on February 5, Harry took a flight to see his father. This was the Duke of Sussex’s first time seeing his father in person since the king’s coronation in May 2023. While he reportedly only spent 45 minutes with his father, Harry didn’t see William at all during his time in Britain. Many believed it was Harry giving his brother the cold shoulder, but a source exclusively told In Touch on February 15 that it was William’s choice.

“William is in no rush to spend time with Harry,” the insider said. “The brutal bottom line is that he could easily have seen him but declined because he feels it’s too little, too late.”

The source also revealed that there’s little chance of Harry ever returning to his royal duties and the fact that Harry returned home to visit his father without Meghan, 42, was “very telling.”

“Meghan staying behind is a very clear sign there’s no chance of Harry returning to the fold,” the insider told In Touch. “He’s adamant the U.S. is his home now.”