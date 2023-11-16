Meghan Markle ‘Doesn’t Want Anything to Do’ With Royals

While Prince Harry still talks to his father, King Charles III, his wife, Meghan Markle, has “moved on” from her life as a royal.

“Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it,’” Omid Scobie, author of the new royals book, Endgame, told People on Thursday, November 16. “For Harry, it’s different.”

The author, who has covered the royal family for more than a decade, explained that Harry, 39, still had “unfinished business when it comes to his battle with the press.”

“His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past,” the royal biographer continued.

While Meghan, 42, may be done with the politics of the royal family, the pair have kept an open line of communication with the king and reportedly wished him a happy 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.

“I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they’re not directly to him,” Omid continued. “So there is a willingness there.”

Despite the “warmth” between Harry and Charles, Harry’s relationship with his older brother, Prince William, continues to be strained.

Getty Images

The division between the royal family members seemingly started behind closed doors in November 2018, after a royal reporter claimed Harry was upset his older sibling, 41, wasn’t welcoming to his new wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan (née Markle).

Harry and Meghan famously stepped down from their responsibilities as royals in early 2020, which only worsened his strained relationship with William and his wife, ​Princess Kate. The drama only escalated after the 2023 release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, where the royal shed even more light on the feud with his brother, including a physical conflict.

The royals are set to celebrate King Charles’ 75th birthday this week at Clarence House and it was initially reported that Harry would not be “making the trip from California.”

However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex later confirmed to People that the couple were not invited to the gathering.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” their statement read on November 6. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Harry made a brief appearance at the coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla in May but was not invited to join the family on the palace balcony. Meanwhile, the Suits actress stayed in California with their children to celebrate their son Archie’s 4th birthday.