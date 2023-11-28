Prince Harry Doesn't Think His Family 'Will Take Accountability'

Prince Harry doesn’t think the royal family will ever take accountability for how they treated him and wife Meghan Markle, according to Omid Scobie, author of the royals tell-all book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

“Harry is no longer waiting for accountability,” Scobie wrote in the book, which was released on Tuesday, November 28, adding that the prince, 39, allegedly told a friend, “Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point.”

Scobie noted that Harry hadn’t found “closure” with his family but “accepted things were unlikely to change, particularly with his brother — who refuses to even properly talk with him.”

Prince Harry and Prince William, 41 — the sons of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana —were “remarkably” close growing up as young kids. However, over the years, William grew “disappointed” in his brother’s life decisions and now considers him an “outsider.”

“Especially since the release of Harry’s memoir, which not only gave further details surrounding the Sussexes’ decision to step back from their royal roles but also William’s part in it,” Scobie noted. “William had been wanting to distance himself from his brother ever since Harry’s marriage to Meghan – whom the Duke of Cambridge took a disliking to from the start.”

The division between the royal family members seemingly started behind closed palace doors in November 2018, after a reporter claimed Harry was upset with William after he wasn’t welcoming to his new wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan famously stepped down as senior royals in early 2020, which only worsened his already tense relationship with William and his wife, ​Princess Kate.

Prince Harry described the dynamics between the siblings in detail in his January tell-all, Spare, where he shed even more light on the feud with his brother, which included a physical altercation.

In the pages, Harry accused William of physically assaulting him during an argument over Meghan in 2019. The dad of two explained he got into the fight with his brother after William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote about the scene. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

As for where the two couples’ relationship stands now, a source exclusively told In Touch on November 17 that William “has wanted to extend an olive branch to Harry for a while now.”

“But Kate is refusing to apologize,” the insider stated. “She’s still stewing over Meghan and Harry’s unflattering revelations about her, and William has even accused her of picking fights with Meghan.”