Just weeks after losing their $20 million Spotify deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealt another blow: Their popular six-part Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, was snubbed by the Emmys.

“They no doubt would have loved a nomination, but were passed up,” a source tells In Touch. “It’s just more backlash for the pair. Rumor has it their Netflix deal is in danger; an Emmy nod would have gone a long way in securing their $100 million deal.”

There’s more bad news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: The writers’ strike has thrown a huge monkey wrench into production of their future Netflix projects, including a documentary about humanitarian issues in South Africa.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, will reportedly be shown helping to build houses in villages they visit. (According to some reports, Harry will make the trip alone, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.)

“Now all of that could be on hold,” says the source. “If Harry and Meghan’s hands are tied, that means less money will be coming in, and they can’t afford that after losing the Spotify deal. It all begs the question: Wouldn’t life have been a whole lot easier had they stayed at the palace?”