Royal reality. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought that Victoria Beckham potentially leaked her and Harry’s private information to the press, author Tom Bower claimed in his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, about the royal couple.

Meghan, 40, “suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion,” Bower writes. “Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship.”

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Despite the couples’ alleged friction, the Spice Girls singer, 48, and the soccer star, 47, were present at the Sussexes’ May 2018 wedding in London.

Reps for the Sussexes and the Beckhams did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

The pair faced many other intense highs and lows leading up to their royal exit in 2020.

“Harry and Meghan were shackled,” the author claims. “Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media. Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

Tom’s book also dissects the tension between the other members of the royal family and Harry, 38, and Meghan. Notably, it explores their relationship with Duchess Kate and Prince William, which grew more distant after Harry and the Remember Me actress stepped down from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

At the time, Meghan and Prince Harry announced their decision to walk away from their roles, with a plan to review their position the following year. However, their choice to leave their senior duties was made final in February 2021.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement on February 19, 2021.

The statement continued, “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Prince Harry and the Tig blogger further distanced themselves from the royal family when they moved to California in March 2020, where they live with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 13 months.

Since then, the couples reportedly remain on bad terms amid their ongoing feud. Harry and William’s “deep-rooted issues have not been resolved,” an insider told In Touch in July 2021, following the unveiling of a statue of the brothers’ late mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

“William is trying really hard to forgive Harry for what he’s put the family through, but he just can’t let go of his anger,” the source added of their soured relationship.