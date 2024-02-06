Despite his father King Charles III‘s shocking cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry has “no plans” to reunite with his brother Prince William amid his trip back to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, arrived without his wife, Meghan Markle, in London on Tuesday, February 6, and was immediately shuttled to Clarence House, one residence heavily utilized by King Charles, 75.

“Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them,” an insider close to the royal family told People; however, the source added that Harry and his brother, 41, have “no plans” to get together. Harry met with the king one day after his cancer diagnosis was made public. “That is good,” the insider concluded.

Buckingham Palace made the shocking announcement on Monday, February 5, that the monarch was diagnosed with cancer just one week after being hospitalized for prostate surgery.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the official statement read. “His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention.”

Prior to his arrival, Harry was anticipated to visit his father despite their ongoing estrangement. It is believed that the pair’s last interaction — public or private — was the monarch’s coronation ceremony in May, where the Spare author also made the trip without his wife, 42, and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It has long been suspected that Harry has had a friendlier relationship with his father than his older brother as the father-son duo were believed to “still talk.”

“A striking difference between Charles and William when it comes to their relationships with Harry is there is still a warmth with Harry and Charles,” Omid Scobie, the author of the royals book Endgame, told People in November 2023. “With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is.”

The royal’s biographer noted that Harry would rather “have that in his life” with his father, than cut off the relationship completely. Omid also added that he was “surprised to learn” that the Suits actress has had some correspondence with the king.

The strained relationship between the royal family members seemingly started behind closed doors in November 2018, after a reporter claimed William wasn’t welcoming to Meghan.

Harry’s dynamic with his father and brother only got rockier after he and Meghan made the choice to step down for their responsibilities as royals in 2020. After relocating to California that year, Harry opened up about the negative past experiences he faced with members of the royal family in his 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare.