And they’re back! Months after their last public appearance as a couple — and after years of negative coverage — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the Invictus Games by storm. The pair were photographed laughing and hugging and cheering on wounded and injured veterans from around the world as they competed in the biennial sporting event in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s chic fashion choices were breathlessly documented by outlets such as Vanity Fair and a surprise trip to a cafe that caters to homeless women was lauded online. “They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting,” an insider tells In Touch. “It takes the sting out of all the negativity they were getting beforehand and raises awareness of the Invictus Games, which is really what it’s all about.” The trip seemed a bit, well, royal, for the pair, who gave up senior royal duties when they moved to the U.S. in 2020. But part of the parents of two’s charm was how obviously affectionate they are with each other — a royal no-no.

“One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals,” notes the insider. “They don’t have to worry about following protocol. They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm.” Instead, Meghan prefers to be seen as a power couple more like Barack and Michelle Obama, says the insider. “It helps their image to be seen as an influential duo,” says the insider. “It brings it back to the place where their romance began and they fascinated the world.”