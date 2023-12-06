Prince Andrew has been involved in some shady money dealing. The disgraced royal recently reached a High Court settlement with a Turkish millionaire who accused him of accepting $1.7 million of her money from a fraudulent middleman. The fraudster allegedly promised that the prince could help her secure a British passport. “Andrew is maintaining his innocence in all this, as usual,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “But his past mistakes and scandals should have taught him a lesson long ago.”

Those past mistakes include cozying up to shady characters like a Libyan gun smuggler, being investigated for “international corruption” while representing British business interests and, of course, his close friendship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (In 2022, the 63-year-old paid an undisclosed amount to Virginia Giuffre, who’d accused him of sexual assault.) “There’s a consensus that Andrew just can’t say no to money,” says the insider. “He’s a huge embarrassment.”

“It infuriates people that Andrew thinks he’s above the law,” says an insider.