She’s speaking out. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims, also accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse and will talk about her accusations against the royal in her first interview in the United Kingdom on December 2. But just who is Roberts, and what did she accuse Prince Andrew of, specifically?

Who Is Virginia Roberts Giuffre?

Roberts is one of the many women who accused Epstein of sexually abusing her. She also alleged that she was pimped out to Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, when she was underage. Roberts claimed in sworn court depositions that in March 2001, she flew to London with Epstein and his “right-hand woman,” Ghislaine Maxwell, and had sex with Prince Andrew at just 17 years old.

What Did Virginia Roberts Giuffre Accuse Prince Andrew Of Doing?

Roberts alleged in court documents quoted by an actor in the “Epstein: Devil in the Darkness” podcast that the royal had sex with her on three occasions — in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James — all before she was the legal age of consent.

The third time Roberts claimed she and Prince Andrew had sex, she said Epstein was present. “When I walked in, Andrew and Jeffrey were seated in chairs,” Roberts claimed in her court statements. “Me and the girls started undressing. Jeffrey directed us with hand gestures because the Russian girls didn’t speak English. We were told to start kissing and touching and to use sex toys on each other … Jeffrey and the prince were laughing.”

In 2015, a judge ordered Roberts’ claims be struck from the court record after determining that her accusations were “immaterial” and “impertinent” to that specific case, according to the Washington Post.

“This is not some sordid sex story,” Roberts claimed during the BBC’s “Panorama” hour-long special, airing Monday, December 2 at 4 p.m, according to the New York Post. “This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse.”

ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Has Prince Andrew Denied the Accusations?

Specifically, Prince Andrew made a statement about his friendship with Epstein, claiming that “at no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction. I have previously said that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.”

Then, during his interview with Emily Maitlis, during a BBC special titled “Andrew & the Epstein Scandal,” the royal addressed the allegations made against him by Roberts. He said he had “no recollection” of the night they allegedly spent together at Tramp Nightclub in London in 2001 when she was just 17 years old, and that there were “a number of things” wrong with her story. “On that particular day, that we now understand is the date which is the 10th of March, I was at home,” the duke said.

Has Prince Andrew Denied He and Virginia Roberts Giuffre Took a Photo Together?

Prince Andrew also addressed an alleged photograph showing him with his arm around Roberts at a party during his BBC interview. “Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken,” he defended himself. “I’m terribly sorry but if I, as a member of the Royal Family, and I have a photograph taken and I take very, very few photographs, I am not one to, as it were, hug and public displays of affection are not something that I do. So that’s the best explanation I can give you and I’m afraid to say that I don’t believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested.”

Roberts responded to those claims during her own interview, stating, “I mean, come on — I’m calling BS on this. Because that’s what it is. He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

The BBC’s “Panorama” interview with Roberts, an hour-long special, will air Monday, December 2 at 4 p.m. Eastern.