Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, In Touch can confirm.

“I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by In Touch, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”

“I am particularly fearful of [him] because he continues to return to my home even after being arrested for trespassing,” the billionaire mogul continued. “I am scared that if I am not granted a restraining order, [he] will continue his attempts to access my home.”

Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

According to the docs, the incident occurred on December 9 when the man allegedly entered her California property by jumping over a fence before he was arrested and taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who said she has “never met or communicated” with the man, noted in the report that he has been trying to see her on “numerous occasions” over the last two months.

The restraining order — which was filed by Jenner’s lawyer Shawn Holley — was granted and the defendant was ordered to stay 100 yards away from her home.

The reality star has had a tough few months while she and rapper Travis Scott anxiously await the arrival of baby No. 2, who is reportedly due sometime around February. They are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, has been under fire since November when 10 fans died while attending his annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

When the “Goosebumps” rapper took the stage at around 9:00 p.m., the crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña explained in a press conference at the time. Each victim was pronounced dead at the hospitals they were brought to, per TMZ.

A later autopsy obtained by In Touch in December showed the cause of death of the victims was determined to be “compression asphyxia.”

Jenner came to Scott’s defense two days after the incident, supporting the claim that he was not aware of the deaths during his concert set.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on November 7. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events … I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

In December, breakup rumors began circulating about Jenner and Scott after a TikTok user claimed a magazine said they were “not a couple.” However, Khloé Kardashian quickly came to her sister’s defense and shut down the speculation.

“Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” Khloé, 37, seemingly responded, according to a screenshot shared by Instagram page Comment By Celebs. It appears the comment has since been deleted.