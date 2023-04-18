TAO Hospitality Group (2)

The party goes on! Post Malone, Becky G and more stars got together at the TAO Desert Nights after-party following the first night of Coachella.

The invite-only event was held on Friday, April 14, at a private estate in Coachella Valley less than two miles from the festival’s fairgrounds. The party started at 11 p.m. and went on until 4 a.m. Some of the biggest names in music including Post Malone, Diddy, Alesso, Diplo, G-Eazy, Saweetie and more flocked to the celebration. Becky G showed up to the festivities after rocking the Coachella stage on night one of the three-day concert experience.

The star-studded spectacle was put on by Tao Group Hospitality — which is well known for its distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences. The global hospitality company partnered with Jeeter to make the Southern California desert party experience happen.

Guests enjoyed a vibrant outdoor nighttime atmosphere — which paid homage to Ancient Egypt. A replica of the pyramids was constructed and dubbed the “Pyramids of Jeeter” to serve as a pop-up spot for the guests to relax and unwind in a sweet lounge setting. An interior lagoon was also crafted to offer boat tours of the grounds.

To take a piece of the party home with them, guests could pop into one of the Urban Outfitters and FujiFilm photo booths to snap a photo as a keepsake of the memorable experience. There was also an after-hours glam bar to make sure their desert looks stayed in place after spending all day and night in the Southern California desert.

While spending all day and night in the tepid climate, partygoers remained energetic and fueled up with the late-night bites offered by Heinz and Philadelphia. The Menu featured a decadent grilled cheese sandwich to chicken satay plus a cheesecake mousse to satisfy any sweet tooth cravings. To quench their thirst, the event offered signature Casamigos cocktails and an array of beer and wine. Evian even had its own Club Hydration pop-up which guests could hydrate with a sparkling water.

In addition to the A-list ambiance and amenities, Jeeter spared no expense for its world-class entertainment selection. The iconic drone show returned but Jeeter upped the ante with 500 drones, creating a festival memory its patrons would not forget.

Several members of the Red Bull Air Force team skydived into the party and skimmed across the water to land on the sandy dunes. Plus, The Italian DJ duo, Tale of Us, took the stage and closed out the night with a memorable performance.