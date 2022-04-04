It was a star-studded event as TAO Beach Dayclub made its highly anticipated return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas! Celebrities like model Kendall Jenner, reality star Scott Disick, Euphoria star Angus Cloud and more flocked to the grand opening party on Saturday, April 2.

The original Las Vegas Strip dayclub welcomed guests to the fully transformed daylife destination to kick off the weekend-long grand opening celebrations. Celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Brody Jenner, Foodgod, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Anthony Mackie, Sean Stewart, Alesso, Lil Jon, Steve Aoki, Dude With Sign and more guests flocked to the Asian-inspired tropical oasis. Attendees were treated performances by the industry’s most prominent artists while basking in the reimagined venue complete with lush greenery, stunning artwork and elevated food and beverage offerings.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

Kendall, 26, arrived at the iconic daytime paradise in time to catch a performance by Fisher. The 818 Tequila founder was in high spirits, savoring sips of her tequila while mingling with Angus, 23, Scott, 38, Brody, 38, and Foodgod, 48.

Breaking Bad stars Bryan, 66, and Aaron, 42, got an exciting sneak peek of TAO Beach Dayclub earlier this year while it was under renovation. The returned to the venue to toast the final transformation with their very own Dos Hombres cocktails.

Supermodels Winnie, 27, and Nina, 30, were also in attendance and enjoyed the tropical ambiance while taking in the electric performances from lush cabanas. TAO Group Hospitality resident DJ Alesso, 30, who will be performing at TAO Beach Dayclub all season long, stopped by to check out the scene, as did Steve, 44, and Lil Jon, 50. Also spotted taking in the scene was Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s Vinny Guadagnino.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

The sold-out crowd reveled in nonstop energy from back-to-back performances by notable DJs and TAO Group Hospitality residents Afrojack, Fisher, ILLENIUM and Kaskade. The impressive festival-style lineup brought the energy to new heights as guests enjoyed the ultimate Vegas daylife experience complemented by a culinary offering featuring flavors of signature TAO dishes served poolside paired with creative cocktails and essentials including Red Bull, Evian and Bubly.

On Friday, April 1, the venue debuted with a ceremony in front of Tendai, a 15-foot sculpture from South African artist Daniel Popper. Later in the day, which was presented by Element, actress Liza Koshy celebrated her birthday.

The grand opening weekend celebration continued on Sunday, April 3, with Lil Jon, Mustard, TYGA and more.