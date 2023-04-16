Boho or Go Home? Photos of the Best and Worst Dressed Stars at Coachella 2023

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music Festival kicked off on Friday, April 14, and many celebrities dug up their coolest boho-chic fashion from their closets to attend the desert festival. However, only some of the stars were the best and brightest dressed, while a handful of others were the worst and tackiest.

Whether they opted for swimsuit tops to beat the heat or ripped denim daisy dukes, actors, reality TV stars, musicians and influencers posed for photos before enjoying the music with friends.

One of the festival’s most noteworthy attendees is Vanessa Hudgens, who rolls up every year wearing her own personal chic looks. From lace bikini tops to flared ponchos, the Tick, Tick … Boom actress is typically one of the most fashionable at the event.

“It’s just such a fun place to dress however you want, and I definitely do,” Vanessa told E! News in April 2022. “It’s really nice to be seen. That’s what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself.”

In terms of what she advises prospective attendees to keep in mind, the Disney Channel alum emphasizes to “express yourself” with outfit choices. However, she also noted that fans should remember that they will be in an outdoor location.

“What everyone’s creativity looks like is different,” Vanessa continued. “I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there. And honestly, it’s a festival. You’re going to be in the dirt, so, like don’t go too crazy.”

As the true “Queen of Coachella,” the High School Musical star definitely knows what she’s talking about when it comes to style.

Last year, other celebs including new mom Keke Palmer and former Disney star Madison Pettis attended the festival and were among the best dressed stars.

Keke embraced the theme by wearing a brown fringe long-sleeved crop top with black bedazzled shorts and black booty heels, whereas Madison stunned in a sparkling scoop-neck top, denim shorts and white sneakers.

The April 2022 event performers, of course, also slayed the fashion game, including Megan Thee Stallion, who shined in a green metallic cut-out one-piece suit.

Scroll through the gallery to see which were Coachella 2023’s best and worst dressed stars!