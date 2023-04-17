Moving on. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was caught making out with Daniel Wai following her split from Tom Sandoval. Keep scrolling to learn about Daniel, his relationship with Ariana and more.

Who Was Ariana Madix Kissing at Coachella?

While attending Coachella on Sunday, April 16, Ariana was spotted getting close to Daniel. The pair were seen kissing during the third day of the music festival, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Even before they were spotted making out, both Ariana and Daniel hinted at a possible romance in several Instagram posts.

Daniel shared footage of the pair dancing in the crowd on Saturday, April 15, while they also posed for a snuggly selfie together via his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, the Bravo star shared a photo of her holding hands with a mystery man via her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 14.

Is Ariana Madix Dating Daniel Wai?

Despite documenting their weekend at Coachella together via social media, neither Ariana nor Daniel have clarified the status of their relationship.

What Is Daniel Wai’s Job?

Daniel currently works as a fitness coach, according to his Instagram account. Additionally, he appears to make extra money as an influencer and promotes Myprotein products on social media.

What ​Is Daniel Wai’s Instagram?

When Daniel isn’t posting workout videos, he often shares photos from his trips all around the world for his 19.8K Instagram followers.

Why Did Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Split?

Ariana and Tom broke up on March 3, 2023, after nine years together, In Touch confirmed ​at the time.

Shortly after news of their split broke, it was revealed that Tom had been having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told In Touch.

Courtesy of Daniel Wai/Instagram

Both Raquel and Tom publicly apologized to Ariana in separate Instagram posts following the scandal, though she made it clear that she wasn’t ready to forgive them.

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” the Florida native wrote via Instagram on March 16. “However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world, and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”