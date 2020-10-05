This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original CBD cocktail recipe, click here.

Who says you need to fly thousands of miles to enjoy a tropical vacation? With our Mai Tai recipe, you could enjoy a beach getaway any day—well, at least in your imagination! To help you pretend you’re on a private island, we suggest adding a ½ dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Just a touch of Tribe CBD oil is all it takes to bring this Tiki Bar classic to the next level.

Go ahead and break out those tiny umbrellas, because in this post we’re going to share our sensational CBD Mai Tai.

CBD Mai Tai Recipe

First off, we have to talk about orgeat syrup. This mix of sugary almond syrup and rose water is arguably the most distinctive ingredient in an authentic Mai Tai. Although orgeat syrup is a staple in Tiki Bar cocktails, there’s a chance you might have difficulty finding a bottle in your local liquor store.

But don’t worry if you can’t find orgeat syrup near you. It’s perfectly OK to substitute orgeat syrup with plain almond syrup. Although the flavors might not be as rich with almond syrup, we doubt you’ll have difficulty downing your Mai Tai.

Alternatively, you could make your own DIY orgeat syrup if you have the time. First, heat equal parts water and sugar on a stovetop until the sugar dissolves. Once this liquid has cooled, mix in about two teaspoons of almond extract per cup of syrup. Lastly, pour in your preferred amount of orange water and rose water.

Ingredients

2 ounces aged rum

½ ounce lime juice

½ ounce orgeat syrup

¾ ounce orange curaçao

½ dropperful citrus CBD oil

Lime wedge

Sprig of mint

Directions

Pour rum, lime juice, orgeat syrup, orange curaçao, and citrus Tribe CBD oil in a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and shake for at least 10 seconds.

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass.

Garnish with lime wedge and mint.

Please remember, this CBD cocktail recipe isn’t written in stone. If you’d prefer to experiment with fruity juices like pineapple or orange, don’t let us stop you. Whatever Mai Tai mix makes you smile is A-OK with the Tribe!

