The reality of a hormone free birth control gel is here: Phexxi

Phexxi works naturally with your body to prevent pregnancy by maintaining vaginal pH, no hormones needed.

If you’re a woman who dislikes taking the pill, doesn’t care for condoms (and the sensation of them) and wants something that works naturally with your body you’ve been heard, and you are not alone. Learn more on Phexxi.com.

INDICATION

Phexxi is a Prescription on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infection have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Keep it simple: enjoy birth control without hormones.

IT’S ABOUT TIME!

We’re not ashamed to say a safe and effective, hormone-free birth control is pretty exciting. Phexxi works by maintaining vaginal pH — so no hormones are needed. It works naturally with your body to prevent pregnancy — because its localized it doesn’t cause weight gain, mood swings, and blood clots.

These quotes from women, who are maybe just like you, might sound strangely familiar.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. Avoid using Phexxi with a vaginal ring.

Avoid Phexxi if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi. Stop using Phexxi if you develop an allergic reaction.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

