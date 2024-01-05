Pete Davidson is set to hit Netflix with his second comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, and this time he’s tackling the woes of turning 30, relationships and “living in the woods.”

When Does ‘Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli’ Premiere?

The new standup with everyone’s favorite Staten Island comedian lands on Netflix on January 9, 2024.

Pete Davidson Lights Up in the Trailer for ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’

The trailer for Turbo Fonzarelli dropped on January 3, 2024, and starts off with a shot of Davidson in black and white as he sits alone on a couch, smoking, before dropping the butt in the ashtray. The Saturday Night Live alum then walks away, leaving a cloud of smoke in his wake, towards what is presumably the stage and a crowd of screaming fans.

“Coming January 9th,” the narrator begins. “A Netflix comedy special, Pete Davidson is Turbo Fonzarelli.”

The unknown narrator then quips, “What the f–k is a Turbo Fonzarelli?”

Pete Davidson’s ​Netflix Comedy Comes Amid Personal Struggles

The special comes only weeks after Davidson canceled several ​shows on his comedy tour on December 22, 2023, but never confirmed the reason behind the decision. One announcement of the cancellation simply blamed “unforeseen circumstances.” The Bupkis star also disappointed fans by canceling his show at the Beacon Theater in New York just two hours before he was set to take the stage.

Davidson didn’t take much of a break after the cancellations and planned to resume his tour on January 5, 2024, in Minnesota. ​ He also has upcoming shows in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut planned in the first weeks of 2024.

Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

The King of Staten Island star has been open about his struggles with his mental health and addiction over the years. ​Just days before his show cancellations Davidson trashed his trailer on the set of his upcoming film, Riff Raff, In Touch exclusively revealed at the time.

Davidson had been stalked by a lone paparazzi for hours on the set in hopes he could snap a photo of the Big Time Adolescence star along with his Riff Raff costars Bill Murray and Ed Harris, ​a source told In Touch on December 23, 2023. Eventually, Davidson confronted the pap and lost his temper which led to a few members of the production crew being forced to restrain him. After that, Davidson returned to his trailer and proceeded to trash it.

“He’s a good guy and everyone likes him,” the insider revealed to In Touch. “He’s obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him.”