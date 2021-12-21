Caught cheesing. Pete Davidson was spotted leaving Kim Kardashian‘s New York City hotel, and the Saturday Night Live cast member couldn’t hide his grin.

On Monday, December 20, the comedian, 28, was seen leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Tribeca after seemingly spending the night. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Pete is caught grinning widely as he tries to play it cool while talking on his phone and smoking what looks to be a hand-rolled cigarette or marijuana joint.

The possible sleepover comes just two days after Pete and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, enjoyed a movie night in the comedian’s hometown of Staten Island, New York, on December 18. Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, also joined in on the fun, bringing along a mystery woman.

Things seem to be getting fairly serious between the pair as well. A source previously informed In Touch that the Big Time Adolescence actor already introduced the Skims founder to his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and his sister, Casey Davidson.

The family have “given their seal of approval,” the insider said.

Kim and Pete have been inseparable since she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on October 9 — the couple even shared an on-air kiss during a sketch based on Aladdin. Following KKW Beauty founder’s well-received hosting gig, the twosome were spotted enjoying dates on both coasts, including holding hands on a Knott’s Scary Farm rollercoaster in Buena Park, California, on October 29 and visiting the exclusive social club Zero Bond in New York City on November 3.

While they initially wanted to keep their relationship “under wraps,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, they “went public” after they grew tired of “hiding and sneaking around.”

“They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other,” the insider told the outlet in November. “The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

While Kim is enjoying her time with the King of Staten Island star, her estranged husband, Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, has publicly pleaded for Kim to give him another chance.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper in February and on December 10, Kim filed to become legally single from Kanye, 44.

“[Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the legal document said, requesting for the court to declare the KKW Beauty founder legally single. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”