Former Saturday Night Live costars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost shocked fans when they announced they bought a ferry together. Since making the pricey purchase, the comedians have ​kept fans up to date about their business endeavor. Keep scrolling to learn about the ferry, find out their plans and more.

When Did Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Buy Their Ferry?

Pete and Colin went into business with Manhattan real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia to buy a decommissioned ferry boat at an auction in January 2022.

The Staten Island ferry cost a whopping $280,000.

What Will Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Do With Their Ferry?

Paul explained that the trio had “grand plans” for the vessel when speaking to the New York Post in January 2022.

“The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera,” he said at the time. “We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard.”

What Has Pete Davidson Said About the Ferry?

Pete shared an update about the ferry while appearing on Seth Meyers’ “Family Trips” podcast on June 28.

“So, we just got all the plans built,” the Meet Cute star said. “We had them do one of those computer generated, you know, show-you-what-it-could-be type of thing. And now we’re out to a few people and it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely five years away.”

Pete continued to share their big plans for the vessel.

“We wanna be able to dock it from April to September, maybe October, in New York and it will be like a restaurant. There will be a concert venue. There will be a movie theater, upstairs like, sort of, restaurant area,” the comedian said. “And then there’s hotels in it. So, we’ll have a couple of those. And then in the winter tug it to Miami.”

After Seth noted it seems like the trio thought through the plans, Pete admitted they were “in the hole.”

“Colin called me and he’s like, ‘Hey, can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ And I was like, ‘We’re still doing that thing?!’ He’s like, ‘Yeah. This is pretty serious.’ And it is,” he recalled. “I had no idea. I saw a link and sent a deposit and now I’m stuck with a f–king boat. It’s really funny, dude.”