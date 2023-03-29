Another success! Stopping by the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, on March 23, Miami-based entrepreneur Patrick Carroll gave away truckloads of sneakers to underprivileged children as part of his ‘Kicks for Kidz’ initiative.

“I started my company in Atlanta, so to be here at the Boys & Girls Club speaking to the kids about the power of entrepreneurship means so much to me,” Patrick, 43, said of his quest to donate a million dollars worth of shoes to kids across the country. “I want them to know, ‘If I can do it, anybody can.’”

Having made stops in Tampa and Miami, Florida, and being joined by reality TV’s biggest names along the way, Patrick – the founder of CARROLL real estate company – has already given away $300,000 worth of sneakers, and he has no signs of slowing down. Atlanta marks the third location on his Kicks for Kidz tour, and his efforts were once again supported by Ben Kickz, a.k.a. the “Sneaker Don”, to bring a Brinks truck filled with 600 pairs of sneakers to distribute to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.

Giving back is important to Patrick, who relied on the Boys & Girls Club while growing up in Tampa, Florida, and played basketball at the local facility. “Knowing firsthand how aspirational having the right pair of sneakers can be to a kid in need, it’s incredible to see the looks on these kid’s faces when we pull up in that truck,” Patrick, who is now on the board, said.

The next stop on his 10-city tour will be announced soon.

In addition to his work touring the country, Patrick became a sponsor to Model Volleyball, an organization dedicated to the Miami Beach, Florida, community. Proceeds from a recent volleyball event went to AWOM, a charity that supports young middle school girls and creates safe spaces for them throughout the community.

“I am excited to be part of such a wonderful community-driven event in Miami Beach that brings all of the agencies together while supporting the grassroots efforts of AWOM,” Patrick said of his involvement.