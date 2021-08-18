Over-the-top nuptials! Paris Hilton spilled details about her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“We are planning everything. It is very stressful,” she told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 17. When asked if she has picked out a dress, the 40-year-old laughed, “Yes, that’s basically the only thing I’ve done,” adding that it’s “a lot,” but she’s “not a Bridezilla.”

“It’s gonna be like a three-day affair,” the hotel heiress divulged. “We have a lot happening. Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes.” As for her husband-to-be, she joked, “He’s not as high-maintenance as I am.”

The Venture capitalist, 40, proposed to Paris on a private island on February 13 after dating for a year. He popped the question with an emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” the blonde babe told Vogue. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

In photos from the proposal, the DJ was seen wearing a white Retrofête dress, a crown from Loschy and gorgeous rhinestone gloves. Her sister, Nicky Hilton, was also present, wearing a cheetah print dress.

Paris shared the good news with her followers at the time alongside photos from her engagement, writing, “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it.” She added that Carter got down on one knee after they had dinner on the beach. “I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The couple recently sparked pregnancy rumors, but The Simple Life alum quickly squashed speculation.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now, so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” the House of Wax alum clarified during a July 27 episode of her podcast, “This is Paris.” According to the reality TV starlet, she “can’t wait to have a little girl” in the future and name her “London.”

Paris and Carter first sparked rumors that they were dating in January 2020 when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party.

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April that same year with a photo of the pair kissing. “My favorite thing to do is make memories with you,” she sweetly gushed. “Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”