Safe and sound. Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram Story to address fans after they expressed concern for him after he revealed he will have to be “quarantined” after he returns to America from the Czech Republic — where his Amazon Prime show, Carnival Row, is filmed — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey guys, thank you all for your concern. Just to be clear, our production of Carnival Row season 2 was suspended by Legendary and Amazon Prime Video as a wise precautionary measure due to the events unfold in globally regarding COVID-19,” the 43-year-old wrote in a message to fans. “There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on our site or on our production. I feel very grateful to have arrived safely home to my family. Be safe and wash your hands!”

Courtesy of Orlando Bloom/Instagram

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s message comes just days after he announced that production was shut down on the set due to coronavirus concerns. “It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” he said in a video shared to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 12. “But we’re coming home to the States … At least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody. Stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy, actually, this whole [coronavirus] thing. But do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. In a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

It’s understandable that Orlando would take every precaution necessary to keep himself and his family healthy, as he is currently expecting a baby with his fiancé, Katy Perry. The pop star, 35, announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White” on March 4. This will mark Katy and Orlando’s first child together. Orlando is already a dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Orlando is just one of the A-listers who have been affected by the novel coronavirus within the last week. Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming untitled Elvis Presley film. The couple is currently self-quarantined and have been sharing regular updates on their condition with fans on social media.