Olivia Jade Giannulli and Her BF Jackson Guthy Have Date Night Before Mom Lori Loughlin Goes to Jail

Unwinding from the drama? Olivia Jade Giannulli and boyfriend Jackson Guthy showed their playful sides while posing for photos during a fun-filled date night before her mother, Lori Loughlin, and father, Mossimo Giannulli, head to jail.

The duo enjoyed a meal at celebrity hotspot Delilah in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 23. Olivia, 20, and Jackson, 24, were having a ball during their dinner for two, sticking their tongues out and flashing their smiles for the camera.

In Touch confirmed Mossimo’s request to serve his five-month prison stint at The Federal Correctional Institution was approved on September 24. The fashion designer “will be designated to a facility closest to his home in southern California, commensurate with the appropriate security level,” according to the court docs.

As for Lori, she will complete her two months behind bars at a correctional institution in Victorville, California, after a judge signed off on her request in early September. The couple must surrender to their facilities no later than 2 p.m. on November 19.

It’s been a long road for the Loughlin-Giannulli brood. The Full House alum and style guru were arrested in March 2019 for paying a staggering $500,000 to get daughters Isabella, 21, and Olivia into the University of Southern California [USC] as members of the crew team. Rowing photos were later released by prosecutors.

Lori and Mossimo first pleaded not guilty in April 2019, and both faced more charges in October 2019. By May 2020, the pair changed course and pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges via video conference for the bribery scheme.

Olivia and Isabella are both “upset” their mom will likely spend her holidays in prison, a source previously told In Touch. “Of course, Olivia and Bella aren’t going to complain publicly, they know better, but they do think that the judge should make sure that their family, at least part of it, is together as much as possible.”

“Their mom and dad finally admitted guilt, they’ve been humiliated and they’re paying the price,” added the insider. “Even though Olivia and Bella aren’t little girls anymore, the holidays, especially Christmas, are all about being with mom. They just want her home with them.”

