noah cyrus pays tribute to mom tish on birthday amid drama

Noah Cyrus posted a birthday tribute to her mom, Tish Cyrus, on Instagram despite their rumored family drama. The singer shared a throwback photo of the pair on her Story on Monday, May 13.

“Happy birthday mom,” Noah, 24, captioned the image. The post came following reports that Noah and Tish’s relationship is strained because the youngest Cyrus child was allegedly “seeing” Dominic Purcell before Tish, 57, started dating him in 2022.

In February, Us Weekly reported that Tish began “pursuing” the Prison Break star, despite allegedly knowing that her daughter was seeing him. Tish and Dominic, 54, tied the knot in August 2023 and Noah was not in attendance at their wedding.

noahcyrus/Instagram

The famous family members have not addressed the rumored drama, but Noah responded to a hateful fan comment about the situation on Instagram in April. The “Cry” hitmaker attended Coachella and shared photos from the event with Lana del Rey lyrics as the caption. “Dear lord, when I get to heaven please let me bring my man,” she wrote.

A commenter replied, “Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?” Noah responded to the message by writing, “hey real grandma , i’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c–k. just for a lil bit. great thanks.”

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told In Touch that Dominic “hasn’t been happy” with all the recent scrutiny surrounding his marriage. “He never thought his past hookups with Noah would even be brought up,” the insider dished. “Dominic hates the negative attention and the issues it’s caused, which is why some of his friends say their marriage could be on the line because of it.”

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022 and began dating Dominic that summer. In February, she appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and revealed that she and her husband said “I love you” to each other the day after their very first date.

“We [went] to lunch and made out for three hours,” the music manager shared. “He was like, ‘Yeah, I love ya,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I love you too.’ And after that it was just on.”

Meanwhile, Billy Ray, 62, married Firerose in October 2023. Miley Cyrus served as her mom’s maid of honor but did not attend Billy Ray’s nuptials, leading to further speculation that there’s a divide within the family.