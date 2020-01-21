Gone but never forgotten. Late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored in a star-studded tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards hosted by Alicia Keys on Sunday, January 26. Set to speak on the greatness of the artist are Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Ken Ehrlich, Grammy Awards executive producer in a press release. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

The three-time Grammy Award winner is nominated post humorously for Best Rap Performance with his song “Racks In The Middle.” He is also in the running for Best Rap/Song Performance for “Higher.”

Nipsey (real name: Ermias Joseph Asghedom) sadly passed away back in March 2019 after was shot outside of a clothing store in L.A. He is survived by his longtime love, Lauren London and his children Emani, 11 and Kross, 3. Following his death, the 35-year-old took to Instagram writing, “Missing you,” on a black and white photo of the couple hitting the red carpet and smiling at each other.

Lauren’s Games People Play costar Parker Mckenna Posey gushed over her love with Nipsey. The couple had a relationship everyone “should strive for,” she exclusively told In Touch in April 2019. “To just see the love that [he] and Lauren share, like, they have some different kind of love,” she explained.

Days before Nipsey was fatally shot, Parker, 24, said he visited his lady at her place of business. “He actually came to set the last day [of filming], so it was really crazy, and then a couple of days later, everything ended up happening,” she said of his sudden death. “So it was really really hard, I think, for all of us and just shocking. Most of all super shocking, but thank God that he was able to stop by.”

She continued, “I know he touched many, many lives around the freaking world. Him coming to set and being able to sit down and talk to the cast members. Everyone had an amazing story to tell, and everybody got to share a special moment with him. He was the number one game giver; he was so full of knowledge. It was amazing for him to be able to stop by, coincidentally, on our last day and just being able to share any moment with him was amazing.”