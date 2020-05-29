Courtesy of Nina Dobrev/Instagram

It’s official! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Thursday, May 28. The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, seemingly revealed they are quarantining together by posting a photo of herself giving the 33-year-old X Games champion a haircut.

“Adding to resume: hairdresser,” the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star captioned the photo of herself posing with a pair of scissors while the Olympian appeared to have his reservations about letting the brunette beauty chop off his iconic red locks.

Courtesy of Nina Dobrev/Instagram

For the gold medalist’s part, he added a time-lapse of the Flatliners star giving him a trim. “My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did,” he captioned the cute couple video with the hashtag “QuarantineCuts.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in March when they were spotted on a scenic bike ride amid the coronavirus pandemic — leaving many to speculate they were shacking up in quarantine.

Weeks before the pair stepped out together, they were seen getting “flirty” during a FaceTime call, an eyewitness told In Touch.

At the time, the professional snowboarder was seen at Shake Shack in the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Making small talk with the eyewitness, Shaun told the source he was in town for a photo shoot. “He walked in with glasses on and was on the phone,” the onlooker said. “I apologized for interrupting his call and he asked if I wanted to say ‘hi’ to the person on the line. He showed me his phone and it was Nina Dobrev! I almost fainted.”

On the phone screen, the Canadian actress was seen “waving and looked pretty normal, she was in bed,” the eyewitness described. “Shaun sat in the corner and was just talking to her while he was eating. It was really cute. It seemed to me like they were an item — he was smiling the whole time.”

In April, the model and the skater hinted at their romance on social media during a flirty exchange in the comments. “Winter 2022 for Bulgaria?” Shaun commented on a photo of the Bulgarian beauty posing with a snowboard. “@shaunwhite Someone’s gotta represent,” she replied with a sunglasses emoji. “Would need a coach …” she added.

Fortunately, it looks like Nina has Shaun to turn to for some pointers!