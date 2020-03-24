That’s one potential celebrity couple we didn’t see coming! Shaun White and Nina Dobrev were spotted spending quality time together on Sunday, March 22. The duo sparked rumors that they’re dating as they went for a bike ride in Malibu with the actress’ dog, Maverick.

The dog wasn’t just running alongside the couple, however. Shaun, 33, had the pup tucked in his arms as he carried him around, and they looked pretty cozy together. For the record, so did the Olympic athlete and actress. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, it’s clear that Nina, 31, and the snowboarder aren’t exactly social distancing.

The sighting comes on the heels of speculation that the pair went on a trip to South Africa together earlier in the year. In early February 2020, the actress posted photos she took on a safari — and a few weeks later, so did the athlete. Though Nina’s pictures were packed with friends, Shaun’s mostly showed him alone.

The two stars also posted one very similar shot. While quarantined on March 18, the Vampire Diaries alum shared a throwback that showed her standing on a dirt road while wearing a white shirt with binoculars hanging from her neck. The gold medalist’s picture from February 26 was almost identical.

It’s possible that the stars are each other’s quarantine buddy. On Instagram, Nina told fans just how seriously she’s taking this whole pandemic. On March 9, the actress donned a mask while traveling, and by March 17, she made it clear that she won’t be going anywhere else anytime soon.

“Hoping everyone is stocked up, quarantined up and is taking the necessary measures to protect themselves and be safe,” she captioned a selfie as she slipped on another mask. “Wear gloves, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. It’s scary out there. But there’s no need to feel helpless. You are not alone.”The star went on to share organizations her followers could donate to or get involved with in order to make a difference.

The professional athlete made it clear he’s been holed up at home, too. On March 17, he revealed that he was playing “quarantine edition” Monopoly — though he didn’t show fans the person or people he was playing with. On March 23, he shared another glimpse into his life as he balanced on top of a snowboard in his living room. “Where I’ll be training from now on,” he captioned the shot.

