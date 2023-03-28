Reality TV lovers first met Nikki Hall when she appeared on MTV’s Double Shot at Love in 2019, but what else does she do for a living? Keep reading to find out details about Nikki’s job, how she makes money and more.

What Is Nikki Hall’s Job?

Nikki is a social media influencer and model. One scroll through her Instagram shows that she often partners with Fashion Nova, modeling their clothes and posting “get ready with me” videos.

Nikki Hall Is a Reality Star

The Los Angeles native made her reality TV debut during season 1 of Double Shot at Love With Pauly D & Vinny. Though she hit it off with Jersey Shore star Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio, the DJ left the show single; however, Nikki returned for season 2 to give their relationship another shot, and the pair have been together since.

Additionally, Nikki has appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ever since her relationship with the MTV personality became serious.

Nikki Hall Has a Swimsuit Company

On top of her gigs as a reality star, model and influencer, Nikki is the founder and CEO of Bair Bikini, according to her Instagram bio.

“I am terrified and excited to announce the launch of my brand @BairBikini coming soon!” she captioned a video posted to Instagram in September 2022. “I have been working on this for the past couple years and it’s becoming very real and close to launching. This process has not been the easiest but nothing worth it ever comes without trial and error. This is my baby… I wanted to be able to give something tangible back to you guys who have supported me all this way. I hope you’ll join me on this journey.”

Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

As of publication, Bair Bikini has not yet launched.

What Is Nikki Hall’s Net Worth?

Nikki’s net worth is estimated to be around $220,000, per multiple outlets.

Are Nikki Hall and Pauly D Still Together?

After eagle-eyed fans noticed that Nikki has yet to appear on season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, speculation about her relationship with Pauly D became a topic of conversation amongst social media users.

“Where is Nikki from #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation, I have yet to see her on any episode and that is NOT sitting well with me,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, “Did Nikki and Pauly break up? She’s disappeared…”

However, the pair seemingly cleared up rumors that there’s trouble in paradise with a rare flirty exchange on Instagram in March 2023. “Mr. Vegas,” Nikki captioned a post in honor of Pauly’s 2023 Las Vegas residency, to which he commented, “Oh hi my luv.”