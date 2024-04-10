Nicole Kidman on Keith Urban, Advice She’d Give Her Younger Self

Nicole Kidman opened up about her life with husband Keith Urban and gushed about the support she receives from him and the rest of her family, while offering some words of wisdom for her younger self.

“I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I’m raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine,” Nicole, 56, said during an interview published on Wednesday, May 10, for People’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. “They’re just lovely people and I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to.”

The mom of four ​then revealed what ​she’d tell her former versions.

“Be kind to yourself,” said the Big Little Lies star. “I’m my toughest critic. My biggest thing would be ‘Go easy on yourself, Nicky.’”

Nicole added that she had some tricks for taking the pressure of perfection off of herself.

“I’ve had so many mentors. I’ve had so many people that when you reach out and you go, ‘I’m really in need of help right now,’ they have appeared, saved me, helped me, taught me, guided me and been unbelievably generous towards me,” the Expats actress explained. “I am the recipient of an enormous amount of love. A lot of people have believed in me and given me the courage and opportunity when they didn’t have to. I’m always passing that on.”

Nicole’s work ethic has sometimes caused her friends to worry about her in the past because she has often pushed herself to what seems like her physical limit.

“Nicole has been secretly struggling and doing her best to hide it,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch in December 2023 and noted that her recent weight loss had some people concerned. “Everyone wants to know what’s wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it’s taking a toll.”

Nicole herself even admitted that her dedication to her craft while filming the HBO original series The Undoing in 2020 led to medical issues.

“I went down for a week because your immune system doesn’t know the difference between acting and truth,” the Australian native said during an appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. She added that even her children were worried about her at the time.

“Certain things penetrate in a really deep way. There is just no getting around that, and I wish there was. It does take a toll on my health and my spirit,” Nicole revealed, adding that sometimes when she gets home, her children “are going, ‘Why are you looking like that, Mummy?’”