Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been placed under house arrest after he threatened Offset, In Touch can confirm. The arrest comes amid Nicki’s ongoing feud with Offset’s wife, Cardi B.

California judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ordered Kenneth, 45, to serve up to 120 days of home detention, according to court documents filed on Wednesday, September 20, and viewed by In Touch.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” according to the documents.

In addition to remaining at his home for 120 days, the home detention program “may include electronic monitoring, GPS, Alcohol Monitoring Unit, or automated identification system and shall observe all rules of such program.”

Kenneth was heard calling out Offset in a video that circulated online on September 16, which makes him the “individual” in question. “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, p—y,” he said in the clip.

Kenneth’s violation “raises concerns” over his “willingness to comply with court’s orders,” according to the documents. Additionally, limitations were put in place to “hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

The sentencing comes after Kenneth shared insight into his feud with Offset, 31, by sharing screen recordings of a heated exchange they had via their Instagram DMs on September 16.

In one message, Offset – whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus – defended Cardi, 30, by telling Kenneth, “U a grown 40 year old man talking s–t about a woman you p—y.” The insults continued when he accused him of being “broke.” Meanwhile, the Migos rapper seemingly laughed off Kenneth’s threats in another video.

While it’s not clear what sparked the drama between Offset and Kenneth, their wives have been publicly feuding for years.

Their rivalry first came to light in 2017 when Nicki, 40, made a dig at Offset in her Katy Perry collaboration “Swish Swish.” She rapped, “My life is a movie, I’m never off set / Me and my amigos. No, not Offset.”

Cardi seemingly responded in her song “No Flag,” in which she rapped, “Lil’ bitch/ I heard these labels tryna make another me / Everything you getting little hoe is ’cause of me.”

The drama escalated when both Nicki and Cardi were featured on the song “Motorsport,” though the “Super Bass” singer accused Cardi of being ungrateful for the opportunity.

“The only thing with Cardi that really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out,” Nicki said during an April 2018 interview with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you.”

However, the “Drip” rapper claimed she had already praised Nicki several times. “I already said she’s an amazing artist, paid my respect to her,” she told Zane, 50.

Not only have the women called each other out, but they also had a physical altercation when they got into a brawl during a New York Fashion Week event in 2018.