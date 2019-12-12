When reality television meets Hollywood! Nick Viall snapped a photo of himself with Courteney Cox and David Spade via Instagram on Wednesday, December 11, and fans are very confused as to what is going on. “Are you telling me you don’t want to get with this?!” the 39-year-old captioned the epic selfie, referring to a line in an episode of Friends.

Of course, Bachelor Nation alums couldn’t help but chime in. Ali Fedotowsky wrote, “OK, explanation ASAP!” while Becca Tilley exclaimed, “WOW. Jealous and also happy for you all at once!!!!” Even Rachel Bilson — who went out to dinner with Nick recently — commented, writing, “Really proud of this caption/reference.” The Bachelor alum’s followers also wanted more information. “Give us the juice,” one person wrote. “Explain,” a second person stated.

Courtesy of Nick Viall/Instagram

However, some people revealed their theories — one being that Courteney, 55, and David, 55, would be appearing on an upcoming episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files.” One person said, “Bring ‘em on the podcast,” while a second person wrote, “They better be on ‘The Viall Files!!!’”

This isn’t the first time the Friends alum has made headlines after taking a selfie. In November, the brunette beauty riled up her fans after she posted a picture with her TV husband, Matthew Perry. “Guess who I had lunch with today … I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Just a few days before Court and Matthew, 50, reunited, the actor was spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood and wasn’t looking too good. “Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “He was laughing, swerving and swaying.”

Additionally, the mystery woman appeared to be helping the actor out. “She felt sorry for him. It didn’t appear like a girlfriend situation at all,” the insider dished. “She was definitely comforting him, rubbing his arm, trying to talk to him about getting home, getting some rest. He was very messy, sloppy.” Now, Court and her costars are “worried sick about [his] health,” a second source told In Touch. “Court, in particular, is extremely concerned.”

Courtesy of Courteney Cox/Instagram

In the meantime, we are looking forward to seeing why Nick, Courteney and David were all hanging out!