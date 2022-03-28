Breaking his silence. Nick Lachey took to social media to share a statement regarding an altercation between him and a female photographer after he and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, were leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” Nick, 48, wrote. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

The former 98 Degrees singer went on to warn his followers that there is often more than meets the eye when it comes to videos that circulate the web.

“For TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false,” he said. “… Life’s too short, we move on.”

On Sunday, March 27, the television personality and Vanessa, 41, were leaving a dinner at Mastro’s Beverly Hills. As they were heading to a Beverly Hills hotel, the couple was met with paparazzi who were trying to take their photo after their date. It seems Nick was aggravated by their presence, as he angrily approached one of the photographers in her parked car, put his face near the window and asked “why are you taking pictures of people on the street?”

“[What are] you so mad for?” the photographer said. Nick proceeded to reach into her car, grab at her phone, laugh and stick his tongue out into the camera before walking across the street to reunite with Vanessa and a friend. He shouted profanities, calling one photographer a “p**** mother f*****,” according to video footage published by TMZ.

Later in the video, the Love Is Blind cohost was seen returning to his hotel with the actress. As they walked together arm in arm, a photographer asked him why he “swung” at a girl. “You’re still the worst,” Nick replied. The interaction culminated with Nick holding up two middle fingers to the photographer.

Nick met the NCIS: Hawai’i actress in 2006 when she was hosting the MTV show Total Request Live. They tied the knot in 2011 and are now parents to three children — Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.