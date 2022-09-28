Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer may not be famous outside of his YouTube crew’s channel and their Food Network show, but his comedic skills and willingness to try anything has made him a very rich man. Keep reading for find out how much money Ned is worth and how he’s earned his income.

What Is Ned Fulmer’s Net Worth?

Ned is worth an estimated $10 million as of 2022, according to Landscape Insights.

How Does Ned Fulmer Make Money?

Ned was a founding member of the Try Guys, which consists of Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang and Keith Habersberger. They started out on Buzzfeed in 2014 with a video of the guys trying on women’s underwear and thongs for the first time. The crew left to launch their own YouTube channel in 2018, which as of September 2022 has 7.8 million subscribers. They’ve done everything from getting colonics, eating the entire menu at Pizza Hut, trying out Amazion 5-star beauty products and attempting stand-up comedy in their videos.

In August 2022, the Try Guys launched their own Food Network and Discovery+ show, No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys. In a press release, the network explained the premise was that the Try Guys will “test their culinary instincts to recreate signature menu items in restaurants across the country – and the final dishes are all over the map. In each episode, the guys hit a new city and visit two local establishments where each must attempt to make the restaurant’s best-known dish with no recipe or instruction.”

“In the end, the Try Guy with the most successful dish as determined by a local chef and guest judge wins and gets the chance to have their dish put on the restaurant’s menu,” it continued.

Ned Fulmer Is an Author

Along with his wife, Ariel, Ned authored The Date Night Cookbook, which was published in September 2021. “For Ned and Ariel Fulmer, cooking together has always been a love language, and now ― with gorgeous photos and 10 years of never-before-heard dating stories and relationship tips ― they’re putting it all on the table,” the book’s Amazon description read, which included recipes for such items as “Third Date Pizza” and “Netflix and Chili.”

Ned and the rest of the Try Guy released the inspirational book The Hidden Power of F–king Up in 2019, where they shared their strategies on overcoming fear, self-doubt and insecurities.

Is Ned Fulmer Still With the Try Guys?

The troupe released a statement via Twitter on September 27, 2022, that said Ned “is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Ned revealed in a subsequent Instagram statement that he had a “a consensual workplace relationship.” He went on to add, “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”