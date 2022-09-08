Kenan Thompson has risen to fame thanks to his success on Saturday Night Live and as an actor and comedian. The all-around funny man and 2022 Emmys host has amassed a sizable net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, over the years of his career in the spotlight.

Kenan Thompson Worked With Nickelodeon

Earlier in his career, Kenan starred in the famous Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That from 1994 through 1999. By 1996, he collaborated with his costar Kel Mitchell on their own sitcom, Kenan & Kel, which ran until 2000. Afterward, Kenan worked as a host on several projects, specifically for TeenNick’s programming block, The ‘90s Are All That, and he appeared on the channel’s competition show, Double Dare.

Aside from TV, the Ohio native also landed roles in multiple films, including Good Burger and Fat Albert in addition to doing voice-over work.

As a Nickelodeon alum, Kenan later made a guest appearance on the hit teen sitcom iCarly during its crossover episode with Victorious.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kenan Thompson Is SNL’s Longest-Running Cast Member

In 2003, the comedian joined SNL, becoming its longest-running person to star on the show so far. At first, Kenan was a featured cast member from 2003 to 2005 until he eventually became a regular repertory player.

Although the Kenan series alum is known for countless sketches from the hit NBC show, fans recognize him from specific ones, such as his character Diondre Cole in “What’s Up With That?”

Kenan Thompson Won an Emmy for ‘SNL’

As he grew a fan base from SNL, Kenan was later nominated several times at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2018, the Heavyweights actor won his first Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song “Come Back, Barack.”

Kenan was then slated to be the host of the 2022 Emmys, and he discussed the opportunity in an August 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I love doing a character,” he told the outlet, adding that there was a possibility he would reprise some of his iconic SNL roles. “I would say the odds are probably pretty high because I’m down to do it.”

He then reflected on what he learned from starring on the sketch comedy series and how it prepared him to host an awards show.

“A large majority of [cast members] are usually improv people, so they’re used to just firing off,” he said. Whatever you say triggers a reaction from them. SNL taught me to always be ready, always be thinking. Especially when you’re around those kinds of people.”