The Try Guys found themselves in a dramatic position after member Ned Fulmer — known as the “wife guy” — was rumored to be involved in a cheating scandal. The co-creator of the hit YouTube series had always gushed over his wife, Ariel Fulmer, on the show. So, it came as a true shock to fans when rumors of his apparent affair surfaced online. Now, they want to know what he said about the ordeal and whether he’s still a member of the show.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the situation.

Was Ned Fulmer Cheating on His Wife?

In late September, rumors about Ned’s infidelity circulated via Reddit, TikTok and Twitter after he was rumored to be kissing The Try Guys producer, Alex Herring, in a video at the bar Niagra in New York City. A Reddit user first sparked the speculation after claiming to have spotted the duo “making out.”

Upon noticing the allegations, social media users also pointed out that they hadn’t seen Ned in recent projects and also wondered why he suddenly wasn’t appearing in the main introduction alongside his fellow Try Guys Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Lang.

On September 27, Ned confirmed the rumors and came clean in a statement he posted via his Instagram.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” the former BuzzFeed employee wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ned shares sons Wesley and Finley with Ariel.

Shortly after her husband confirmed his affair, Ariel took to Instagram as well to address the matter.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot,” the mother of two wrote on September 27. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and we all request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Was Ned Fulmer Fired From ‘The Try Guys’?

After Ned publicly confirmed he had a “consensual workplace relationship,” The Try Guys took to their official Instagram page to inform fans that Ned was fired from the show.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the statement read on September 27. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”