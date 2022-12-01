Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life is shaping up to be juicier than ever as it gets ready to return for season 2. Keep scrolling for everything we know about the second season of the Netflix reality series.

What Is ‘My Unorthodox Life’?

My Unorthodox Life premiered on Netflix in July 2021 and followed Julia Haart and her children Batsheva, Shlomo and Miriam as they adjusted to life in New York City after leaving Orthodox Judaism. Julia’s youngest son, Aron – whom she shares with first husband Yosef Hendler – splits his time between his mother’s and the Orthodox community of Monsey, New York.

Julia was married to second husband Silvio Scaglia at the time, though they have since filed for divorce. Batsheva was married to husband Binyamin Weinstein, but they divorced in November 2021.

The mother of four made a name for herself in the fashion industry first with her own shoe company and then as the creative director at Italian luxury house La Perla. After marrying Silvio in June 2019, Julia became co-owner and chief executive officer of their company, Elite World Group, “the largest conglomerate of modeling agencies in the world.”

What Is ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Season 2 About?

Netflix dropped the trailer ahead of the second season premiere and the Haarts are bringing the drama!

“I’m sure you’ve heard the rumors about me and Silvio,” Julia said during a business meeting. “We are getting a divorce.”

According to the reality star, she and her ex are “amazing business partners,” and their split will not “impact the business at all.” That sentiment appeared to be wishful thinking, however, as Silvio fired his wife as CEO after she filed for divorce.

Courtesy of Julia Haart/Instagram

“He shut off my email access. He took me off the credit cards. He has lost his freaking mind,” she said in the trailer.

Will ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Season 2 Address Legal Issues?

The divorce between Julia and Silvio has been littered with accusations and court battles. In July, Julia sued her ex for more than $257 million claiming that he defrauded her out of her half of the company, In Touch can confirm.

“I have literally so many documents, and we’re not talking about casual emails. I’m talking PPP loan applications, tax returns, bank loans, bank information. I’ve got immigration papers, investor papers, mortgage loans that all say 50-50,” she told Tamron Hall in a November 2022 interview. “Document after document after document.”

She continued, “Either he’s telling the truth now and then all those documents he sent to all those government agencies were lies or he was telling the truth then and him saying I don’t have 50 percent is a lie here.”

When Does ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of the hit reality series is set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, December 2.