My Unorthodox Life stars Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein are going their separate ways, leading fans to ask what went wrong between the TikToker and her real estate husband.

“Batsheva and Ben are getting divorced,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 18, while confirming news of the couple’s split. Due to the change, Batsheva has been “living” at mom Julia Haart’s house over “the last few weeks.”

“People change and shift, that’s what happened here,” added the insider. “They made a loving decision to separate.”

Courtesy Netflix

Batsheva, 28, and Weinstein have been husband and wife for more than nine years. The pair tied the knot in October 2012 when she was 19, shortly after they graduated high school.

Although the duo previously celebrated past wedding anniversaries with loving tributes on social media, both were noticeably silent when the occasion came around this year.

Batsheva and Weinstein both appeared on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, which centers around her family navigating the modern world after leaving an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. During season 1 of the since-renewed Netflix series, the couple struggled to see eye to eye as they adjusted to their new life in New York City. They also had different perspectives on when they wanted to start a family together, putting more strain on their relationship at the time.

In August, the couple did a candid Q&A on YouTube, during which they talked about moving so quickly in their relationship.

“I don’t regret getting married young because [of] who I married, but I would not recommend getting married young,” Weinstein said.

Courtesy Batsheva Haart/Instagram

“I never like to say I regret anything in my life, but if circumstances happened again, I definitely would not get married so young,” she added. “Getting married at 19 is too young.”

Weinstein also offered a word of advice for other couples that are hoping to go the distance. “Try to spend as much time on your own together, cooking dinner with each other, doing your own thing to establish your own independence and try not to start off your relationship by being reliant on other people,” he suggested.

Neither of them has publicly commented on their split yet, although Weinstein did share a new photo that some fans are perceiving as his potential exit from the show on Wednesday, November 17, captioned, “Officially not-famous.”