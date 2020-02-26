It’s official! My 600-lb Life alum Chay Guillory has tied the knot with her longtime love, Patrick, and she confirmed the exciting news while taking to Instagram with a short and sweet announcement. “Did a thing. Got married,” the Louisiana native wrote alongside a stunning photo, showing her clad in a lace white dress with a pearl necklace.

Chay was all smiles in the selfie, flaunting her glamorous makeup likely worn for the special occasion. The lovebirds exchanged their vows in a “quiet ceremony this past weekend,” according to Starcasm. After hearing that Chay said “I do,” several friends and fans sent congratulatory messages along with their well-wishes to the newlyweds.

Courtesy of Chay Guillory/Instagram

“You are glowing with happiness and beauty! I’m so happy for you,” one replied. Fellow TLC stars who also appeared on My 600-lb Life reached out as well. “Whaaa??! SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO!! ❤️❤️❤️ You look beautiful. YAY LOVE!!” Nikki Webster sweetly wrote. “Ohhh congratulations! You look beautiful! Love you!” Brittani Fulfer added.

The TV personality previously revealed she was engaged by sharing a photo of her glistening new diamond ring back in July 2019. “Patrick and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support surrounding our engagement. It means so much to us and we are over the moon,” she gushed in another statement.

“I’m so excited for this next chapter of my life, and have never been happier. God bless all of you, and once again thank you abundantly.”

Courtesy of Chay Guillory/Instagram

Prior to that, she swooned over her beau in a heartwarming message alongside a portrait of them cuddling together at home. “Never knew I could love someone so much, and then you came along,” Chay wrote in April.

Fans have continued to follow her on social media ever since she documented her weight loss journey on the reality show. During a previous Where Are They Now? special, Chay discussed the obstacles she overcame and explained why she was ready to come out as transgender.

“I feel like for so long I have lived a lie,” she said. “I was trapped in a 600-lb body and now I started to believe I can do this. And once I lose the weight, it will be possible for me to be the person I have always identified as — and that person is a woman.”

We’re glad to see Chay is still thriving!