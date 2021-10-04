Florida teenager Miya Marcano’s body was believed to be found nearly a month after her disappearance.

The 19-year-old was last seen near her home in the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, September 24, and her remains were seemingly discovered around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, nearly 20 minutes away from her apartment complex in a wooded area, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference.

Mina told reporters they are “very certain of the identity,” but the official identification of Marcano and cause of death is pending upon autopsy results.

The tragic news comes shortly after Arden Villas maintenance worker and person of interest Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead by what appeared to be a suicide on September 27.

“As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, we are grieving the loss of Miya,” Mina said during a press conference over the weekend. “Again, we can’t imagine the pain and anguish that Miya’s parents, the family, the loved ones, the friends and really our entire community have gone through and will continue to go through. On behalf of the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we offer our deepest condolences to Miya’s parents, her family and her loved ones.”

Mina previously said Caballero, 27, had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano before she vanished, but it was unrequited by the college student.

“Obviously, Miya wasn’t interested,” Mina explained during a press conference on September 27, noting they suspected foul play. “We are still trying to investigate all the circumstances behind this and what exactly happened regarding her disappearance.”

Caballero had been employed at her apartment complex since June and authorities believe he snuck into her apartment before she got off work.

“We now know that a maintenance-issued master key FOB, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Miya’s apartment on Friday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.,” Mina said. “This would have been about 30 minutes before she finished her shift at the apartment complex.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Miya Marcano’s missing person case.