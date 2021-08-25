Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, claims there is new evidence that could prove he didn’t murder his pregnant wife, Laci, and the couple’s unborn son, Connor.

“There’s evidence that was completely ignored that shows Laci was alive after he left for the day,” Janey told Today host Natalie Morales in an interview on Wednesday, August 25.

It marks the very same day Scott appears in court virtually from San Quentin State Prison to seek a new trial due to alleged juror misconduct in his highly publicized case. A judge is expected to set a date to hear the allegations.

AL GOLUB/AP/Shutterstock

The California Supreme Court previously reversed his death sentence in 2020 for the 2002 killings following questions about the jury selection process, however, his 2004 conviction was still upheld. Scott, 48, who has long maintained his innocence, hopes his day at court will give him another chance at a new trial.

Janey, 53, said that when the mailman arrived around 10:30 a.m. on the morning Laci went missing, the mailman claimed the dog wasn’t there. She believes that is proof Laci was out walking the dog after her husband left the house, which led to her next train of thought.

Janey speculated Laci may have disputed with the men whom evidence proved were robbing the house across the street on that morning. Although the burglars were cleared of involvement through a police investigation, Janey believes they murdered Laci and framed Scott. She said they could have made it look that way by placing her body in an area where he happened to be fishing at the time, a defense his legal team hopes to use in a new trial.

“If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you’re going to do it,” Janey said. When asked about his affair with Amber Frey and her testifying that he claimed to be unmarried and a widow, Janey said, “There’s nothing I can say to justify or explain that statement.” She added, “But also, there was no evidence that he had anything to do with what happened to Laci.”

Janey said “justice” has not yet been served, alleging the “crime is not solved.”

Justin Sullivan/AP/Shutterstock

Oppositely, Laci’s loved ones were “devastated” after Scott’s death sentence conviction was reversed, an insider previously told In Touch in August 2020. It was not the “outcome” they wanted, but despite the legal shakeup, the Rocha family was and still appears to be determined to keep Laci’s “memory alive,” the source said.

Scott’s sister, Anne Bird, also appeared to echo those sentiments around that time. “I’m against the death penalty, but I do think he’s exactly where he should be,” she said during an interview on Today. “I lost my sister-in-law and my unborn nephew, Connor, and I believe he should remain in prison for the rest of his life without parole.”