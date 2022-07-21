Out and about! Mischa Barton was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20.

During the outing, The O.C. actress, 36, was seen driving a Range Rover and finding a parking spot, before Mischa headed into a local Trader Joes to pick up some groceries.

She dressed comfortably in a long-sleeve camouflage top and black shorts.

Mischa’s grocery shopping trip marks a rare public appearance for the Hope Lost star, who has been keeping a low-profile in recent years.

While she is best known for playing Marissa Cooper on The O.C., fans were shocked when she left the show at the end of season 3 when her character was killed in a car crash. In May 2021, Mischa opened up about why she quit the starring role while talking to E! News.

“It’s a bit complicated,” she said of why she left the show, which aired on Fox from 2003 until 2007.

“I’ve always felt ashamed in a way to really talk about what went on behind the scenes because I’ve always been a very private person and very aware of people’s feelings,” Mischa told the outlet. “Now that we’re living in this era where we do speak out about our experiences and women do come clean about what was really going on behind the scenes and how they were treated, it’s a slightly different thing.”

She recalled thinking about leaving the show “pretty early on.” Mischa said it “had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] in last minute” as a series regular, which meant that the cast members’ pay was “evened out.”

The London native added that the “general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s–tty.” She continued, “But, you know, I also loved the show and had to build up my own walls and ways of getting around dealing with that and the fame that was thrust specifically at me. Just dealing with, like, the amount of invasion I was having in my personal life, I just felt very unprotected, I guess is the best way to put it.”

After leaving The O.C., Mischa continued to act sporadically and even took a turn at reality TV. She competed on Dancing With the Stars and was the second contestant eliminated on season 22, while she starred on season 1 of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019.

