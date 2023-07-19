Miranda Lambert didn’t need any ~kerosene~ to light this fiery backlash. After the “Somethin’ Bad” singer slammed a group of fans for taking a selfie during her concert, she appeared to stand her ground on the matter.

“Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 18. “She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media.”

Nevertheless, the insider concluded that Miranda “is, and always has been, incredibly grateful for her fans and she feels blessed to have such dedicated followers.”

Country music fans have been divided ever since Miranda, 39, paused her performance of her song “Tin Man” on July 15 in Las Vegas to call out a group of audience members for snapping a selfie, as seen in a viral TikTok video.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec, I’m sorry,” Miranda said before motioning to the group of women in the crowd. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all.”

Although the audience roared in support of Miranda, a few were heard in the background of the video voicing their disapproval over her actions.

“Let’s go, you don’t do that to fans,” a concertgoer was heard saying.

Upon watching the moment unfold on social media, TikTok users slammed Miranda for how she treated her fans.

“Yeah, I would have left, f—k that,” one person commented, adding, “They paid to be there. If you don’t want pictures, then don’t allow phones, That’s ridiculous!”

Others agreed that Miranda crossed the line, with one writing, “Leave and ask for a refund,” while another chimed in, “Pissed that girls are having fun at her concert?? She’s miserable.”

One of the attendees whom Miranda blasted spoke out about the moment.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Adela Calin said during an interview with NBC News on Monday, July 17. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain, but we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

After noting that she felt “appalled” by Miranda’s behavior, the concertgoer insisted that she and her friends took “30 seconds at most” to snap their photo, adding, “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.”

Nevertheless, there are quite a few fans who have defended Miranda’s decision to call out the selfie takers. Even fellow celebrities have weighed in on the controversy.

Whoopi Goldberg agreed with Miranda when she and her cohosts on The View discussed the incident during their talk show on July 18.

“You know what? Stay home,” Whoopi, 67, said when reacting to the fans who were snapping photos. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing or don’t come.”