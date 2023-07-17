Fans slammed Miranda Lambert for calling out concertgoers who took a selfie during her Las Vegas residency.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, July 16, Miranda, 39, stopped performing her song “Tin Man” when she spotted the fans posing for the photo.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she told the crowd. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

After noting that she did not like their behavior “at all,” the Texas native continued, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Several of the concertgoers were heard expressing their disapproval in the background, with one person stating, “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans.”

The video soon made its way to Twitter, where many fans took the opportunity to slam Miranda for the comments. “Why is she being mean , the gorlies [sic] are just having a good night,” one person wrote on Monday, July 17.

“I think her reaction was a bit rude and uncalled for,” another added, while a third chimed in, “Now you can’t take pictures at concerts? These people need to get off their high horse.”

Another Twitter user said that the fans were being “obnoxious and immature” by taking selfies, though Miranda should have “let them be.”

“You should be able to take a picture during a concert without the performer scolding you from the stage,” another person wrote. “This is a treat most people don’t get to have very often, so if they want to take a few pictures what’s the problem?”

However, others took Miranda’s side in the argument. “It’s so sad that this generation experiences things only so they can watch it on their phones later,” one person wrote. “Stop going to concerts and being on your phone the whole time, you’re there now just enjoy it while you’re there and you won’t forget it.”

“I would’ve done the same thing,” another commented. “You pay all that money to see the singer, but here you are looking at your phone.”

Miranda has not yet publicly responded to the backlash.

The “Drunk” singer faced backlash after In Touch exclusively reported that she’s ready to “start a family” with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

“Miranda and Brendan have been married for over four years, and it’s been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals,” a source revealed in July. “They’re ready to expand the family.”

The former NYPD officer, 31, is already the father to son, Landon. He met his now-wife in 2018 just days before his son, whom he shares with an ex, was born.

Before her marriage to Brendan, Miranda was married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton from 2011 until 2015.