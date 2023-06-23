Country queen Miranda Lambert is actually a penny-pinching queen as a source exclusively tells In Touch that the “Kerosene” singer loves a bargain.

“She’s the most frugal country star out there,” an insider tells In Touch of the Texas native, 39. “She eats at chain restaurants, takes any freebie she can get and goes on all-inclusive vacations. She was just in Mexico and stayed at a chain all-inclusive resort.”

According to the insider, Miranda – who is worth an estimated $60 million – reportedly got a heck of a deal on her 400-acre Tennessee farm.

“She paid $3.4 million for it,” the source says. “She definitely could have bought something that costs twice as much, but she’d rather save and have money in the bank.”

The Pink Pistol boutique owner and husband Brendan McLoughlin are often seen traveling the world in search of the hottest beaches, but they also live a more down-to-Earth lifestyle as they choose to travel the country by RV.

“When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time: ‘I’ve been everywhere, but I haven’t seen much of anything,’” the “Somethin’ Bad” artist shared via Instagram in May 2020, alongside a photo smiling in front of her new Airstream. “I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been.”

While it may be a choice to be as frugal as she is, Miranda credits her parents for giving her the work ethic that has made her such a success.

“I know how hard the entertainment industry is because I’ve lived in it forever. But I am so thankful for a support system,” she told Whiskey Riff in May 2023. “My parents heard me when I said, ‘I wanna do this. I’m gonna chase it.’ And they were like, ‘We’re gonna spend your college money on it, so there’s no net. There’s no backup plan.’”

She continued, “It made me just work that much harder, because I didn’t have a backup plan, but I had a support system in my brother, and my parents, and my uncle and my aunts.”

In addition to her record-breaking music career – which includes three Grammy Awards, more than a dozen CMA awards and a Las Vegas residency – Miranda brings home the bacon through her cookbook sales, her fashion brand Idyllwind and her bar Casa Rosa on Broadway in Nashville, to name a few.