Working man! Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is extremely supportive of the country singer, but he has his own cool job since retiring from the New York City police department. Keep reading to learn about what he does for a living!

What Does Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Do for a Living?

Brendan, 30, was a member of the NYPD, which is how he actually first crossed paths with the “Somethin’ Bad” singer, 38. Following his and Miranda’s January 2019 wedding, Brendan took a months-long leave of absence from the force the following summer. In February 2020, he officially retired as an officer.

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

What Is Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Job Today?

The retired cop left his post in the Big Apple to join Miranda’s security team. Fans have claimed to multiple outlets that they’ve seen Brendan working during the country crooner’s shows, including checking bags at the door.

In addition, the “Hell on Heels” singer has joked that Brendan is also a “house husband,” and she’s shared videos on social media that show him doing chores like laundry and yard work.

Considering Miranda’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million, money probably isn’t a huge stressor for the couple.

It’s no secret that Brendan is super supportive of his A-list wife and acknowledged that he’ll be with her every step of the way during her Las Vegas residency, which begins on September 23.

“Every single night I’ll be watching [Miranda] do what she does best,” he told Entertainment Tonight on August 24 about his plans for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency.

Despite Brendan being by Miranda’s side for every step, the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer admitted she purposely tried to keep their romance under wraps before shocking fans with their surprise wedding announcement on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

“With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could,” she previously told People, adding that Brendan has taken everything in stride. “To pull him into that world, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, this might be a shock.’ He just takes it like a champ. He’s better at it than I am.”

Although Brendan no longer works as a cop, he can thank his old job for finding his celebrity spouse. They met while the officer was working security for Good Morning America in November 2018 while Miranda’s band, the Pistol Annies, performed in Times Square.

“My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” the “Tin Man” singer recalled to The New York Times. “They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.'”