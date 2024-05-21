Miranda Lambert Feels That Kids ‘Just Aren’t in Her Future’

Miranda Lambert loves being a stepmom to husband Brendan McLoughlin’s 4-year-old son, Landon, but don’t expect the couple to have a child of their own.

“Miranda says her life is full without being a mom, and that she and Brendan are super happy just the way things are,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the “Little Red Wagon” singer. “She likes to say, ‘Never say never,’ but she’s 40, and right now kids just aren’t in her future.”

John Shearer / Getty Images

And Brendan, 32, is OK with that.

“While he’d love to have a baby with Miranda, he respects her decision and loves her no matter what,” adds the source. “Something seems to be working. People didn’t think they’d last, and they’ve been married for over five years now!”