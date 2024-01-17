Miranda Lambert keeps her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin fairly private, so it was a treat for fans when she made a rare comment about a very vital part he plays in her life.

“My husband tells me the truth … He gives me harsh reality and I love it,” Miranda, 40, told Tamron Hall during a Tuesday, January ​16, appearance on her daytime talk show.

“As I say he likes to call me on my s–t, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life that is a truth teller and he’s very New York about it,” she continued about the former New York City police officer.

Miranda revealed she has the perfect balance when it comes to the two people whom she’s closest to, saying, “My mom is more like a hype girl,” while adding, “I also know that they’re [her mom and husband] so proud and they were part of every step of the way.”

The “Vice” singer secretly married Brendan after a whirlwind romance on January 26, 2019, and didn’t announce the wedding news to fans until the following month.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news,” she wrote. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” she shared in an Instagram post showing a wedding photo along with a red heart emoji and the hashtag “The one.”

The couple met in November 2018 after Brendan worked a security detail during Miranda’s Good Morning America performance with her band, Pistol Annies. Her bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, spotted the handsome NYPD officer and decided Miranda needed to meet him.

“My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me,” the “Kerosene” artist told The New York Times in 2019, adding, “My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.'”

Miranda hasn’t been shy about showing off her hunky husband in shirtless Instagram photos. She posted a set while wishing Brendan birthday wishes in October 2023, writing in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the best husband. @brendanjmcloughlin I love you. You’re the one that I want.”

The country superstar is nearing the end of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which kicked off in September 2022. Her last nine shows will take place in March and April 2024.

Miranda and Brendan have called Sin City their part time home, and the singer shared a photo of her hubby enjoying the winter sunshine in a December 2023 Instagram post with him relaxing shirtless on the rooftop deck of their house. “Just gonna leave this here. Happy Sunday from fABulous Las Vegas,” she wrote in the cheeky caption.