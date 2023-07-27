Miranda Lambert faced blowback after she stopped her July 15 show in Las Vegas to chastise some selfie-taking fans.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec,” the 39-year-old said midway through “Tin Man,” adding of the offenders, “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

The group of women quickly went on the defense, telling interviewers they felt “appalled” that they were shamed for wanting to capture the moment. And commenters on the viral video clip agreed. “This was completely uncalled for and disrespectful to her fan base,” one person wrote online. “They paid their money and were enjoying the music.” But a source tells In Touch Miranda won’t back down.

“Some people may take offense to her shaming fans like that and say she’s no longer the ‘cool girl’ of country,” the insider says. “In her view, she has nothing to be sorry for.” Indeed, the insider adds that with the rise of fans throwing objects at performers, the “Somethin’ Bad” singer has been especially on edge.

“Clearly, the selfie session made her snap,” the source adds. “But the fact is that she’s not going to tolerate rudeness at her show. She’s not afraid of standing up for her beliefs.”